Coronavirus: Record rise of 64,399 cases in last 24 hours, India’s tally at 21.53 lakh
A fire broke out at a makeshift Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, in which seven people have died.
India recorded 64,399 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll rose by 861 to 43,379.
Seven people were killed after a fire broke out at a makeshift Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh earlier in the day.
United States’ coronavirus tally reached close to 50 lakh. The country has reported more than 1.62 lakh deaths. Brazil toll’s, meanwhile, went beyond 1 lakh, according to a Reuters tally. The country has reported more than 30 lakh cases so far.
The global coronavirus count crossed 1.95 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The toll rose to 7,25,001. More than 1.18 crore people have recovered.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.01 am: China recorded 23 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, Reuters reports. Among the new cases, 15 were locally transmitted and eight were imported infections.
9.44 am: The Indian Medical Association writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about concerns over doctors’ safety amid the coronavirus crisis, India Today reports. The association tells Modi that 196 doctors have died of the disease so far.
9.41 am: Union minister Arjun Meghwal, who claimed that ‘papad’ could help fight the coronavirus, tests positive.
9.27 am: India on Sunday reported a rise of a massive 64,399 cases, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll increased by 861 to 43,379.
9.10 am: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructs the state to use the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction test, or RT-PCR, instead of the rapid antigen-based detection test, reports Hindustan Times.
8.58 am: United States’ coronavirus count has crossed 50 lakh, according to Reuters.
8.56 am: Brazil’s toll rose to 1,00,447 on Saturday, Reuters reports. The country has over 30 lakh cases.
8.55 am: Seven people have died in a fire at a makeshift Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. Twenty people have been rescued so far.
Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India on Saturday reported a record 61,537 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s overall tally to 20,88,611. The toll went up to 42,518. There are now 6,19,088 people undergoing treatment and 14,27,005 patients who have recovered.
- The number of cases in Maharashtra crossed the 5-lakh mark on Saturday as the state saw 12,822 new cases in 24 hours. This took the total number of cases in the state to 5,03,084 and the toll to 17,367.
- Tamil Nadu reported 5,883 new coronavirus cases and 118 deaths in a day, taking the total number of cases to 2,90,907 and the toll to 4,808. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 10,080 new coronavirus cases and 97 deaths in a day. The state’s total went up to 2,17,040. As many as 85,486 cases are currently active while the toll is 1,939.
- Kerala minister KT Jaleel said one of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express plane crashed in Kerala’s Kozhikode city, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The state urged all those who had engaged in relief works to go into quarantine.
- Kerala recorded 1,420 new coronavirus cases and four deaths in 24 hours, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced. This was the state’s highest single-day increase so far. The state now has a total of 33,120 Covid-19 cases. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh also recorded its highest-ever single day rise with 4,660 new cases. The state now has 1,18,038 infections and 2,028 deaths.