Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again, this time over the unemployment situation in the country. He said Modi had failed to provide the two crore jobs every year that he promised, and then enacting policies that “destroyed India’s economic structure”, leaving many people without jobs.

“When Narendra Modiji became Prime Minister, he promised the youth of this country that he would give employment to two crore people every year,” Gandhi said. “He sold them a very big dream. The truth is 14 crore people have been made jobless by Narendra Modiji’s policies.”

Among the bad policies listed by Gandhi are the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, and the lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The Congress leader claimed that the government has destroyed the “economic structure” of the country.

Gandhi said his party’s youth wing, the Indian Youth Congress, will take up the matter and organise outreach programmes under the “Rozgar Do” (Give Employment) Campaign.

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted, claiming that every Indian youth has been saying: “Modi, give us employment”. “It is the right of youth that they get employment,” he said in a video. “That way both they and the country can progress.”

Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the Modi-led government over the past few months. Gandhi on Friday questioned the Centre’s efforts in containing the coronavirus outbreak in India and said the Narendra Modi-led government was missing in action even when the country’s tally has breached the 20-lakh mark.

“20 lakh ka ankada paar, gayab hai Modi sarkar [The 20 lakh-mark has been crossed, the Modi government is missing],” Gandhi tweeted. The Congress leader tagged his own tweet from July 17, in which he had warned that India will cross 20 lakh coronavirus cases by August 10.

On July 27, the Congress leader insisted that the Chinese have occupied Indian land and denying this was “anti-national”. On the other hand, he said, bringing the truth to the notice of the people is the patriotic thing to do. At least 20 Indian soldiers died and 76 were wounded in a clash with their Chinese counterparts in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.