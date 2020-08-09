India registered its highest recovery with 53,879 patients discharged in last 24 hours. With this, the country’s recovery rate stands at 68.78%. India also registered a record 64,399 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total to 21,53,010. The toll rose by 861 to 43,379. India also tested a record 7,19,364 samples.
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally reached 5,15,332 with the addition of 12,248 cases. The toll rose to 17,757 with 390 more deaths. Goa registered a record 506 new cases. Tamil Nadu recorded 5,994 fresh infections and 119 deaths. The state’s total count is now 2,96,901. In Andhra Pradesh, a whopping 10,820 new patients were added, and 97 people died.
Delhi reported 1,300 fresh cases. With this, the Capital’s tally is now 1,45,427 and toll stands at 4,111. Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed the recent rise in cases in the national Capital to was because “patients from outside getting [were] tested here”. Otherwise, he asserted, there had been a decline in cases within Delhi.
Amit Shah has not undergone any new Covid-19 test, a home ministry official clarified on Sunday hours after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari tweeted that the Union home minister has tested negative for the virus. Tiwari later deleted the tweet.
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Sunday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “Following fever, I got myself tested and was found to be infected by coronavirus,” Sriramulu tweeted in Kannada. Sriramulu has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched an Agricultural Investment Fund worth Rs 1 lakh crore to provide an impetus to the farming sector amid the coronavirus crisis. Modi also transferred Rs 17,000 crores to the bank accounts of over 8 crore farmers as the sixth installment of the PM-KISAN scheme.
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was widely ridiculed last month for claiming that papad could help fight the coronavirus, tested positive for the infection on Saturday. Meghwal, who is the minister of state in the Ministry of Water Resources, tweeted that he has been moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.
Ten people have died after a fire broke out at private hotel that was being used as a makeshift Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning. Twenty people have been rescued.
The United States’ coronavirus tally crossed 50 lakh. The country has reported more than 1.62 lakh deaths.
Globally, over 1.96 crore people have tested positive for the disease so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.27 lakh have died, while over 1.19 crore have recovered.