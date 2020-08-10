A six-year-old girl is in a critical condition after an unidentified man kidnapped and raped her in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, NDTV reported on Monday. Although the alleged incident took place on August 6, no arrests have been made yet.

The police released three sketches of the suspect and said they were based on the statements of the girl’s parents and neighbours. “We hope to make arrests very soon, more than six police teams are on the job,” said Hapur Police chief Sanjeev Suman. The police suspect that the accused may be known to the girl or her family, reported Mirror Now. Hapur Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Mishra said that witnesses told the investigating officials that the minor did not resist when she was lured by the suspect.

The alleged incident took place after a man on a motorcycle kidnapped the minor from outside her home in Garh Mukhteshwar area, which is less than 100 km from Delhi. Her parents lodged a missing persons report. On Friday morning, she was found unconscious in a pool of blood behind the bushes near her house. Later, a medical examination confirmed rape.

The girl is currently admitted to a hospital in Meerut. She has already undergone one surgery. Doctors said she was in a stable condition, but not out of danger. “She will need treatment for a long duration, we may need to perform more surgeries,” SK Garg, the principal of the Meerut Medical College and Hospital, told NDTV.

Opposition parties lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state government over the rising crimes against women. Samajwadi Party and the Congress have planned to march to the district police chief’s office on Monday.

The came days after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Delhi. The child had been found by her neighbours lying in a pool of blood. She suffered a skull fracture and intestinal injuries. The child’s neighbour, who took her to the hospital, said there were several wounds on her face, back and stomach. The Delhi Police said that the man raped the girl on August 4, when she was alone at home. The accused, identified as Krishna, has been arrested.