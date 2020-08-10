A special sub-inspector of police in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district, one of the 10 police personnel arrested in the custodial deaths of a father-son duo, died of Covid-19 in Madurai in the early hours of Monday, reported ANI.

Pauldurai was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital on July 24 after he tested positive for the coronavirus. He had contracted the infection during his stay at the Madurai Central Prison. The 56-year-old police officer had “uncontrolled diabetes”, reported The Hindu.

On Friday, Pauldurai’s wife had complained that the health condition of her husband was deteriorating. Mangayar Thilagam and other family members had petitioned the Thoothukudi superintendent of police for special medical care for him.

The custodial deaths

Jayaraj and his son Bennix died after being allegedly brutally tortured in police custody. They were taken into custody on June 19 for questioning as they had kept their mobile accessories shop open outside permitted hours during the lockdown to contain the coronavirus. They were later sent to the Kovilpatti sub-jail. On June 22, Bennix complained of breathing problems and was admitted to a local government-run hospital. He later died at the facility. His father died the next day.

The custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu had triggered massive public outrage. The state government had transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation after approval from the Madras High Court on June 29.

