Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent brain surgery at a hospital in Delhi and was put on ventilator support, PTI reported. Mukherjee’s surgery for a brain clot at the Army Hospital Research And Referral Hospital was successful.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the day. “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today,” he had said in a tweet. “I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19.”

Several political leaders in India have tested positive for the coronavirus over the last few weeks. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are among politicians who contracted the infection.

India on Monday registered 62,064 new cases, taking its overall tally to 22,15,074. A record 1,007 deaths pushed the country’s toll to 44,386.