Coronavirus: Global cases cross 2 crore; ban on flights to Kolkata from six cities extended
The World Health Organization said it is ‘never too late to turn the outbreak around’.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.50 am: United States President Donald Trump says that India stands second in coronavirus testing, while no other country comes close to the United States, reports PTI. “We have tested close to 65 million people and no country is even close to that number,” he adds. “India would be second at 11 million [tests] and they have 1.5 billion people. We have the number one testing in the world by far and also the highest quality tests.”
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India’s coronavirus cases rose to 22,15,074 on Monday with 62,064 new infections. The toll stood at 44,386 after a record 1,007 deaths were reported in 24 hours. However, the Union health ministry said India’s case fatality rate has fallen to 2%. Over 15.3 lakh people in the country have recovered from the infection. The Centre said India’s coronavirus cases remained concentrated in 10 states and they account for 80% of the new infections.
- Former President Pranab Mukherjee tested positive for the coronavirus. He also underwent a brain surgery later in the day and was put on ventilator support. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, meanwhile, tested negative for the coronavirus and was discharged from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was admitted on August 2.
- Officials at the Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh said 743 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since its reopening on June 11. Three temple employees have died of the infection.
- Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that devotees visiting the Sabarimala shrine will have to carry certificates showing that they are not infected with the coronavirus from November 16.
- Tamil Nadu’s coronavirus tally crossed 3 lakh. The state reported 5,914 new cases and 114 deaths in a day. Its tally rose to 3,02,815 and the toll reached 5,041.