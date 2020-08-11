Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has tested positive for coronavirus, is in critical condition and on ventilator support, the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Tuesday, PTI reported. The former president had undergone a brain surgery on Monday.

“Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantonment at 1207 hours on August 10, 2020, in a critical condition,” a medical bulletin from the hospital said. “Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post-surgery, he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support.”

A team of doctors is monitoring the former president’s health.

Mukherjee on Monday announced on Twitter that he was infected with the coronavirus and advised all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Politicians cutting across party lines have wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery. Defence Rajnath Singh on Monday visited Mukherjee at the hospital.

Visited the Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi and met the Doctors to enquire about the health of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. I pray for his well being and speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 10, 2020

“Wishing former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern about Mukherjee’s health. “Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for #Covid-19,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter. “My prayers are with him & his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, India recorded 53,601 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 22,68,675. The toll rose by 871 to 45,257. While there are 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,489 people have recovered, according to the health ministry.