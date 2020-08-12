At least one soldier and a suspected militant were killed in a gunfight in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning, the Indian Army said. Those killed in the episode have not yet been identified.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said the encounter took place in Kamrazipura area of Pulwama. “One terrorist killed,” they tweeted. “One AK-47 along with grenades, pouches and other war-like stores recovered. One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty. Search operation is in progress.”

The operation was jointly launched on Tuesday evening by the Army and the police after receiving inputs about the presence of suspected militants from the Jammu and Kashmir police, they added.

The exchange of fire reportedly took place when security forces approached an orchard in Kamrazipora, according to the Hindustan Times.

Further details awaited.

On Tuesday, security forces arrested five people, including a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. A largearge cache of weapons was recovered in the frontier district of Kupwara near Line of Control in north Kashmir.