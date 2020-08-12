The United Nations on Tuesday said it would provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable communities in India who have been worst-affected by heavy rain and flooding in the region. It also announced a $40 million (approximately Rs 300 crore) response plan to help over 1 million (10 lakh) people in Bangladesh, who are experiencing the worst and longest monsoon flooding in years.

At a press briefing, United Nations Secretary-General Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that rainy season in India has reportedly claimed more than 770 lives. “According to authorities, more than 5,00,000 people have been evacuated,” he added. “The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India.”

Dujarric added that a quarter of Bangladesh has been inundated and at least 54 lakh people have been affected by severe flooding, with 11,000 households displaced and 135 people killed. “Humanitarian partners are working with the Government to provide food, shelter, clean water, hygiene supplies and other supplies,” he said. “A $40 million response plan has been launched to help the more than 1 million of the people most in need in the country.”

Several states in India are facing flood-like situations due to incessant rains. In Assam, over 104 people have lost their lives, while in Kerala at least 52 people have died in landslides triggered by heavy rain. The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of widespread rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, in Bihar, the total number of flood-affected people rose to 74.40 lakh, while deaths caused due to the deluge stood at 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states – Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala – to review the flood situation there. He directed officials of concerned ministries and organisations to take action on the suggestions given by the states, and assured that the Centre will continue to provide its support in dealing with various disasters.

