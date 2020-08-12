The police in Tripura on Wednesday filed a complaint against an Accredited Social Health Activist or ASHA worker in Unakoti district for giving a 10-month-old baby hand sanitiser diluted with water at a Primary Health Centre, The Indian Express reported. The incident took place on Tuesday when the infant was taken for polio vaccination.

“The ASHA worker named Pushpa Das was accused of giving sanitiser diluted with water to the child,” Pradyot Datta, the officer in-charge of Kumarghat police station, told the newspaper. “We have registered a general diary entry in our police station and are investigating on the issue. It seems the ASHA worker wasn’t aware that the bottle she used had sanitiser in it instead of water. This appears to be a case of misunderstanding.”

The child was taken to a government hospital in Dharmanagar after he started feeling unwell. Datta said the boy is healthy and in a stable condition now.