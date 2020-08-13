Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a platform to simplify India’s tax system. The platform, known as the “The ‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring The Honest”, introduces reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal and taxpayers charter. The prime minister said that the new reform will instill a sense of fearlessness among the honest taxpayers who play an important role in nation building.

“Transparent taxation system is very important,” Modi said at the virtual launch. “This platform we are launching today will make the tax system faceless... This is a big step in the direction of reducing the interference of the government from the life of the countrymen.”

While the faceless assessment and taxpayers charter will come in force from Thursday, the faceless appeal service will be available from September 25, Modi said. The prime minister said the focus was on “seamless, painless and faceless tax regime”.

Modi called the platform a new milestone in the structural reforms initiated by his government. “It strengthens our resolve of minimum government, maximum governance,” he added. “The emphasis is on making every rule-law, policy people-centric and public friendly. This is the use of the new governance model and the country is getting its results.”

The virtual event was attended by various chambers of commerce, trade associations, chartered accountants’ associations and taxpayers, according to The Mint. Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur were also present.