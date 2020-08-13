Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot met on Thursday, three days after the Congress secured a truce with Pilot by constituting a three-member panel to address his grievances.

Pilot went to Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur for a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party. The two feuding leaders were seen smiling and shaking hands as they met each other.

#WATCH Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets CM Ashok Gehlot at his residence.



Congress Legislature Party meeting to take place here, ahead of the special session of the #Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0pIZ1vr2dM — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

The key Congress meeting was held ahead of the beginning of the special session of the Rajasthan Assembly on August 14. The Bharatiya Janata Party said earlier in the day that it will move a no-confidence motion against the Gehlot-led Congress government during the special Assembly session.

The six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs in Rajasthan, who switched over to the Congress last year, will also be allowed to vote in the Gehlot led government’s trust vote. The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to pass an interim order on a petition to stay their merger with the Congress.

On Thursday, the Congress also revoked the suspension of two members of the Pilot camp. Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh were sacked in July for allegedly being part of a conspiracy to oust the Congress government in the state.

In an apparent reference to Pilot and the dissident Congress MLAs, Gehlot had said earlier in the day that he believed in “forgiving and forgetting”.

Pilot’s revolt against the Congress in Rajasthan had pushed the Gehlot-led government on the brink of collapse. Pilot was sacked as the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the Congress’ state unit chief on July 14. Disqualification notices were served to 18 other legislators on Pilot’s side.

During the political crisis in Rajasthan, Gehlot had repeatedly accused Pilot of colluding with the BJP to topple his government and had called him “nikamma” or useless.

Pilot, on the other hand, said he respected Gehlot but added that he also had the right to raise work-related concerns. “I raised issues of principles, never abused anyone nor do I have personal grudges,” Pilot had said. “I harbour no wish to have a post, these things come and go. We need to work in the direction of strengthening the public’s confidence and trust in us.”

Gehlot has been claiming the support of 102 MLAs, including the Independents, in the 200-member Assembly. Without the BSP MLAs, the numbers will drop to 96. The BJP has 72 MLAs.