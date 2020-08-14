The Supreme Court on Friday found lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of Contempt of Court in the suo motu case against him related to two tweets posted by him on June 27 and 29, reported Live Law. The hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on August 20.

Justice BR Gavai, who read out the ruling, noted that Bhushan had committed “serious contempt”.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari had reserved judgement in the case on August 5.

The first tweet commented about “undeclared emergency” in India and the role of the Supreme Court and last four chief justices of India. The second tweet was about Chief Justice SA Bobde trying out a Harley Davidson superbike in his hometown Nagpur.

The Supreme Court had initiated suo motu criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan and social media platform Twitter India on July 21. The next day, the top court issued notices to Bhushan and Attorney General KK Venugopal for the lawyer’s alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary.

Bhushan is facing another contempt case from 2009, which relates to his alleged objectionable remarks against Supreme Court judges in an interview to Tehelka magazine. The contempt of court case was filed by advocate Harish Salve. On Monday, the top court had refused to accept Bhushan’s explanation in the matter. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said further hearing in the case was required and listed the matter for August 17.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, Bhushan had said the power of contempt must not be used to stifle voices that seek accountability from a court for its errors.

Bhushan said that his tweet about the last four chief justices was his “bonafide impression” about them. The advocate added that it was his opinion that the top court had allowed the democracy to be destroyed. Bhushan said that even though his personal views were “outspoken, disagreeable or unpalatable”, they couldn’t count as contempt.

The advocate said that his tweet about Bobde, on the other hand, was to “express my anguish at the non physical functioning of the Supreme Court for the last more than three months, as a result of which the fundamental rights of citizens were not being addressed or taken up for redressal”.