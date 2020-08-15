Independence Day speech: Self-reliance must become India's mantra, says PM Modi
This year’s Independence Day celebrations has been scaled down due to coronavirus risks.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag at Delhi’s Red Fort on Saturday and is now delivering a speech on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. The prime minister paid tributes to freedom fighters and praised health workers for their fight against the coronavirus crisis. He added that self-reliance must be the mantra of Independent India.
This year’s Independence Day celebrations has been scaled down due to coronavirus risks. Only those invited will attend the celebration at Red Fort. School children will not participate in the event.
Multi-layered security arrangements and physical distancing measures are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. National Security Guard snipers and Special Weapons And Tactics commandos were in position as Modi delivered his address. Around 4,000 more security personnel were deployed at the Red Fort.
Live updates
8.14 am: “Many areas of the country have also lagged behind in terms of development,” the prime minister says. “By choosing more than 110 such aspirational districts, special efforts are being made there so that people of the country get better education, better health facilities, better employment opportunities.”
8.11 am: Modi says India saw an 18% rise in foreign direct investments over the last one year. “Investment is pouring into India even amid the coronavirus crisis,” he says.
8.09 am: PM Modi says India’s agricultural sector has also been freed from bondage.
8.07 am: Modi says that there are several challenges for India to become self-dependent, but the country also has “130 crore solutions”.
8.03 am: “We also need to focus on Make for the World,” PM Modi says.
7.59 am: “We have started manufacturing ventilators and PPE kits,” PM Modi says. “India is better placed to help the world.” PM adds that “vocal for local” must become a mantra for Indians.
7.55 am: Modi says India must stop exporting raw material and importing finished goods. “We have to be self reliant.” Modi adds that India is attaining self-dependence in space and energy sectors.
7.53 am: Modi says India has a duty to the world. “We have to work for the betterment of the world. We have to be capable enough.”
7.51 am: PM Modi says “atma nirbharta” or self-dependence is necessary. “It has become a mantra for every Indian. The country will fulfill this dream for sure.”
7.46 am: PM Modi says India’s “sons and daughters” made huge sacrifices for freedom.
7.42 am: Modi says that the Centre and the states will unite to fight floods, landslides and the health crisis.
7.40 am: Modi says India’s ‘corona warriors’ have served the people with utmost devotion. “I salute them for their contribution,” says PM Modi.
7.39 am: The prime minister salutes the country’s security forces and freedom fighters.
7.37 am: PM opens his speech by wishing the people.
7.33 am: Modi unfurls the national flag.
7.31 am: Guests at the event are seen wearing masks and sitting far apart.
7.28 am: This is Modi’s seventh consecutive Independence Day address.
7.26 am: PM inspects the Guard of Honour
7.19 am: The prime minister pays tribute at the Raj Ghat, reports ANI.
7.10 am: Multi-layered security arrangements and physical distancing measures are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, reports PTI. National Security Guard snipers and SWAT commandos will be in position as Modi delivers his address. Around 4,000 more security personnel will be at the Red Fort.
7.09 am: Security and temperature checks being done at the Red Fort.
7.08 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on Independence Day. “Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians,” he tweets.