The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 25 lakh on Saturday. The country reported 65,002 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 25,26,193. The country’s toll rose by 996 to 49,036.

As many as 57,381 people recovered from the coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the total number of discharged cases in India to 18,08,936. India now has 6,68,220 active cases.

The worst-hit state, Maharashtra’s tally crossed 5.72 lakh as the state reported over 12,608 new coronavirus cases. The toll rose by 364 to 19,427. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, recorded 5,890 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 3,26,245. The number of deaths in Tamil Nadu rose by 117 to 5,514.

The case count in Andhra Pradesh, which is the third worst-hit state, went up to 2,70,190 and the toll rose to 2,475. Delhi’s coronavirus count crossed 1.50 lakh as it reported 1,192 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths. The Capital’s toll went up to 4,178.

India tested more than 8.68 lakh samples for the coronavirus on Friday. The total number of tests done in the country reached 2,85,63,095.

India is the third-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world after the United States and Brazil. US has reported more than 53 lakh cases and 1,68,446 deaths so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Brazil’s tally, meanwhile, stood at 32,26,443 and its toll reached 1,05,490.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2,11,59,730 people and claimed over 7.64 lakh lives, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.