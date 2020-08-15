Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed Indians from the Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of the country’s 74th Independence Day. In his speech, the prime minister spoke about making India self-reliant, the challenges brought on by the coronavirus crisis and the situation along the borders.

The prime minister began his address by praising health workers for serving the country amid the health crisis. Modi also paid tributes to India’s freedom fighters and soldiers.

Modi said that India’s soldiers had given a befitting reply to those who challenged the country’s sovereignty, from the Line of Control to the Line of Actual Control.

The prime minister also said that the people of India were working towards achieving self-reliance and that “vocal for local” must become the slogan of Independent India. Modi said that India’s motto should be “Make in India, make for the world”.

Modi announced the launch of the National Digital Health Mission, under which all Indians will get a unique health ID. Modi also said three vaccines against the coronavirus were at different stages of clinical trials in India and will be rolled out as soon as researchers get the necessary approvals.

Here are key points from Modi’s speech:

The prime minister said that India must reduce exports and focus on skill development in order to become more self-reliant. “I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” the prime minister said.

Modi said three vaccines against the coronavirus were at different stages of clinical trials in India and their mass production will begin as soon as developers get a go-ahead.

The prime minister also launched the National Digital Health Mission, under which all Indians will get a unique health ID. “The details of your medical tests, illnesses, doctors’ prescriptions and medical reports will be on a single identity card,” Modi said. “The National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India’s health sector.”

Modi also said that India’s soldiers will always guard its sovereignty. “From LoC [Line of Control] to LAC [Line of Actual Control], whenever India has been challenged, our soldiers have given a fitting response in a language they understand,” he said.

The prime minister said that the New Education Policy will ensure that Indian students stay rooted in their culture but also become global citizens. Modi said that every Indian village will be provided optic fibre connectivity within 1,000 days.

On the Ram temple’s foundation-laying ceremony, the prime minister said Indians chose to remain united and live in peace.

Modi praised the women of India for competing with men in every field. “Women are in the armed forces,” Modi said. “They are doctors, engineers and IT professionals who are helping India grow.” The prime minister said that the government will set up a committee to revise the legal marriageable age for women. Speaking about menstrual heath, Modi said that about 5 crore women got sanitary pads at Re 1 from “Janaushadhi centres”.

Modi thanked the administrations of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for speeding up development in the region.

The prime minister said that doctors, lawyers and other professionals from middle class families are making their mark in the whole world. “The middle class is capable of miracles,” he said. Modi added that the government is making home loans cheaper and reducing Goods and Services Tax rates to benefit middle-class families.

Modi said that India shared emotions and values with its neighbours and not just borders. Modi also said humanity and a desire to help other nations must be at the centre of India’s economic development.

