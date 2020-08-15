The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said another accused in the murder of eight policemen in a shootout in Kanpur’s Bikru village last month has been arrested in Chaubepur area, PTI reported.

The accused executed the ambush of policemen when they were trying to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey on the intervening night of July 2 and 3. The gangster was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain city, and was killed in police custody on July 10 while allegedly attempting to escape.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Brajesh Srivastava identified the accused as Rajendra Kumar Mishra and said he was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. Mishra was caught near a factory when he was on his way to the residence of an acquaintance to seek help for his surrender before the court, the police said.

During his questioning, Mishra broke down and confessed that he and his son had attacked the police party on July 2. “Mishra’s son Prabhat, alias Kartikey, who was named in the case, was arrested from Haryana’s Faridabad a week after the massacre and gunned down by police while being brought to Kanpur after he snatched a pistol of a cop and opened fire,” Srivastava said.

An official said investigation is underway to find where the weapons used in the ambush were disposed of. Apart from Dubey, five other accused – Prabhat Mishra, Amar Dubey, Bauan Dubey, Prem Kumar Pandey and Atul Dubey – have been killed in separate encounters since July 3.

Several aides of the deceased gangster have been arrested either by the Special Task Force or the Kanpur police. Those absconding include Chotu Shukla, Shiv Tewari, Vishnu Pal Yadav, Ramu Bajpai and Hiru Dubey.