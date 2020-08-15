India’s coronavirus cases jumped to 25,26,193 on Saturday with 65,002 new infections. The country’s toll rose by 996 to 49,036. The Centre said the recovery rate in 32 states and Union Territories has exceeded 50%. More than 18 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far.
Bihar became the eighth state in the country to have reported more than one lakh cases on Saturday. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the other states.
Maharashtra reported an increase of 12,614 new coronavirus cases in the evening, taking the state’s tally to 5,84,754. With 322 deaths, the toll stood at 19,749. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu saw an increase of 5,860 new coronavirus infections, taking the total to 3,32,105. The southern state’s toll rose by 127 to 5,641. Andhra reported 8,732 new cases to take the tally to 2,81,817, including 88,138 active cases and 2,562 deaths.
Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5, is on life support but stable, a health statement from the MGM Hospital in Chennai said.
The Manipur government extended the lockdown in the state till August 31. Rajesh Kumar, chief secretary and chairperson of the State Executive Committee, said that there are new reports of Covid-19 cases amongst people who have no history of travel outside the state.
Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Patil tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital in Karad, a statement from his office said.
Former Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for the coronavirus last month, is on ventilator support at a medical facility in Gurugram.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to donate oximeters to the Aam Aadmi Party so that they can be distributed by its volunteers in villages across the country to help those battling the pandemic. “Now, when corona is spreading in villages, it is a matter of concern,” he said. “In the past 70 years, we have not improved the healthcare system to the required levels in villages.” Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,276 new cases and 10 deaths. The city’s total case count rose to 1,51,928 and the toll to 4,188.
World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that funds were being raised to make coronavirus vaccine free for public. She added that people will have to have a lot of patience, maintain physical distancing, wear masks and avoid crowded places till a vaccine is made available to tackle the outbreak.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2,11,59,730 people and claimed over 7.66 lakh lives, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.3 crore people have recovered so far.