The police of Uttar Pradesh have arrested two men for allegedly raping and killing a 13-year-old girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district, NDTV reported on Saturday. The body of the girl, who was strangled with her tongue cut, was found in a sugarcane field owned by one of the accused.

The alleged assault took place on Friday in a village close to the Nepal border, the police said. The girl had gone missing earlier in the afternoon. “We went looking for her everywhere and found her in the sugarcane field,” the girl’s father told the news channel. “Her eyes had been gouged out. Her tongue was cut and strangled with a dupatta.”

The police said the postmortem report has confirmed the girl was sexually assaulted. “The two accused had been arrested already,” Kheri Superintendent of Police Satendra Kumar said. “We will file charges for rape, murder and also under the National Security Act.”

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati condemned the incident and criticised the Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “What is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?” she tweeted.

Bhim Army President Chandrashekhar Azad said that Dalit oppression is at its peak under the Bharatiya Janata Party government. “If this is not the Jungle Raj, then what is?” he asked on Twitter. “Our daughters are not safe, our homes are not safe, there is an atmosphere of fear everywhere. Yogi [Adityanath should] resign.”

यूपी के लखीमपुर खीरी के पकरिया गाँव में दलित नाबालिग के साथ बलात्कार के बाद फिर उसकी नृशंस हत्या अति-दुःखद व शर्मनाक। ऐसी घटनाओं से सपा व वर्तमान भाजपा सरकार में फिर क्या अन्तर रहा? सरकार आजमगढ़ के साथ खीरी के दोषियों के विरूद्ध भी सख्त कार्रवाई करे, बीएसपी की यह माँग है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) August 15, 2020