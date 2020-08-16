India on Sunday reported 63,489 new coronavirus cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health. The toll was up by 944 to 49,980. This took the total number of cases in the country to 25,89,682.

The Centre has said that the recovery rate in 32 states and Union Territories has exceeded 50%. More than 18 lakh people in the country have recovered from the disease so far.

India has so far conducted at least 2,93,09,703 tests, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. On Saturday alone, 7.46 lakh tests were conducted.

India remains the third-worst coronavirus-hit country in the world after the United States and Brazil. The US has reported more than 53.59 lakh cases and 1,69,467 deaths so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Brazil’s tally, meanwhile, stood at 33,17,096 and its toll reached a huge 1.07 lakh.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2,13,80,892 people and claimed over 7.69 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.