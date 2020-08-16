The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district have arrested two people in connection with the death of Sudeeksha Bhati, 19, a woman studying in the United States who died in a road accident in the district on August 10, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Solanki, a resident of Gulaothi area, and Raju, a resident of Bulandshahr dehat.

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Police had denied that Bhati was verbally harassed before she died. The police reiterated their denial on Sunday, saying it was a road accident case. Bhati, a tea seller’s daughter and a district topper in her Class 12 board exams in 2018, was planning to return to the United States on August 20. She was studying in the US on a scholarship.

“The police scanned 12 CCTV cameras and found that Sudeeksha and her cousin were going on a bike at 8.25 am,” Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said. “The same camera captured an Enfield rider Solanki at 8.17 am on the same route. About 150 metres ahead, Solanki picked up his accomplice Raju from near Arif Hospital. The duo stopped at a petrol pump for fuel and Sudeeksha’s bike crossed the way.” The police officer said that the two bikes were moving in the same direction, and were speeding.

The police said Solanki admitted he was riding the motorbike when the accident took place. The police said they have seized his bike. “The suspect had also modified the motorcycle’s numberplate, silencer, indicator, etc,” a police officer said.

The student’s death had sparked massive outrage on social media. Opposition leaders launched sharp attacks on the Uttar Pradesh government over lawlessness in the state and demanded strict punishment for the boys who were allegedly responsible for her death. Santosh Kumar Singh had alleged last week that Bhati’s family may be claiming that she died after being harassed in order to get insurance money.