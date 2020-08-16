The toll in the landslide in Idukki district of Kerala rose to 58 on Sunday, with the discovery of two more bodies, ANI reported citing the District Information Office. It also said that search is on to find 12 more people who went missing after the landslide.

The landslide happened at the Nayamakkad tea estate in Idukki on August 7. Four layams, or workers quarters of the tea garden, were buried under debris after a hill caved in due to heavy rain. Only 12 of the total 82 residents managed to escape.

The estate is located about 30 km from Munnar, adjacent to the Eravikulam National Park, and can be accessed only through the national park. But since the park is closed and a bridge at Periyavarai connecting the areas was washed away, there is no direct access.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will ensure rehabilitation of families affected by the landslide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states – Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala – to review the flood situation there. He directed officials of concerned ministries and organisations to take action on the suggestions given by the states, and assured that the Centre will continue to provide its support in dealing with various disasters.