India’s toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday and the total cases rose to 26.47 lakh. The toll stood at 50,921 after 941 fatalities were reported in 24 hours as of Monday morning. The country recorded a single-day increase of 57,981 new infections, taking the total to 26,47,663. India is the third-worst affected country in the world and is only behind the United States and Brazil in terms of the number of infections.

So far, 19.19 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51%. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92%. Meanwhile, the positivity rate, which gives an indication of the prevalence of the infection, stood at 7.92%.

According to the latest figures, the Indian Council of Medical Research said a total of 3,00,41,400 samples have been tested for the disease. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested on Sunday.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana and Gujarat have recorded the most cases. They have all recorded more than one lakh cases each.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2.15 crore people and claimed over 7,73,934 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker. More than 1.36 crore people have recovered so far. The number of deaths in the United States has crossed 1,70,000. The toll increased to 1,70,052 after 483 people died on Sunday. The country has so far recorded 54.03 lakh cases – a number that experts warn may be lower than the actual figure as America has not yet increased testing.