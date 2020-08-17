The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Sunday evening sacked Industries Minister Shyam Razak while the ruling Janata Dal United expelled him, reported NDTV. Governor Phagu Chauhan has accepted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s recommendation to drop him from the Cabinet.

The actions came amid reports of Razak joining the rival Rashtriya Janata Dal, currently led by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav. “Rajak has been expelled from the party for being found involved in anti-party activities,” JD(U) state president Basistha Narayan Singh told the Hindustan Times.

However, Razak on Monday claimed that he has not been expelled and said that he would tender his resignation to the Speaker later in the day. “I cannot stay where social justice is being stripped,” Rajak told ANI. He, however, confirmed that he would be joining the RJD. “Around 99% of people in Janata Dal (United) party are upset with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar but are unable to form a decision. I don’t know about others but I am joining [the] Rashtriya Janata Dal.”

The developments come as parties are gearing up for the Assembly elections in November. The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on November 29.

Razak had switched to the JD(U) in 2009 from the RJD. In 2010, he won from the Phulwari seat on a JD(U) ticket. He, however, was upset with the party leadership for not giving him prominence.

Chief Minister Kumar broke his Janata Dal (United)’s alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the state in June 2017, two years after winning the Assembly elections. He later allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was sworn in as the chief minister again.