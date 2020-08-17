The number of deaths in India crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday after 941 people died in 24 hours. The toll is now 50,921. India also reported 57,981 cases in 24 hours, taking the total count to 26,47,663. There are now 6,76,900 active cases, while as many as 19,19,842 people have recovered.
Four people at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Two people, including a cook, and two security guards at Pawar’s ‘Silver Oak’ residence here have tested positive for coronavirus,” said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. He added that Pawar’s test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days.
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination amid the coronavirus outbreak. The court ruled that the two examinations would be held in September as per the schedule.
Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died at a hospital in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district. He was 76.
The Rajasthan High Court has suspended work for three days and organised tests for all employees after Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty tested positive last week.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin urged the Tamil Nadu government not to open state-run liquor stores from tomorrow, saying it would lead to further spread of the coronavirus. He said liquor shops had a “big role” in increasing the spread of the infection.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday delayed the country’s election by four weeks to October 17 after new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Auckland. The prime minister was under pressure from the Opposition as well as her coalition parties to postpone the elections, which were originally scheduled for September 19.
The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala opened for prayers, but devotees will not be allowed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The temple will remain open till August 21 and only the usual rituals will be conducted, said the Travancore Devaswom Board.
The number of deaths in the US crossed 1,70,000. The toll now stands at 1,70,052 after 483 people died on Sunday. The country has so far recorded 54.03 lakh cases – a number that experts warn may be lower than the actual figure as America has not yet increased testing.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2.15 crore people and claimed over 7,73,934 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.36 crore people have recovered so far.