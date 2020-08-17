The Bihar government on Monday issued an order extending the lockdown in the state till September 6 because of the rising coronavirus cases, PTI reported. The lockdown was first imposed in the state from July 16 to July 31 and was later extended till August 16.

“In view of the present situation of Covid-19 in the state of Bihar, in exercise of the powers, conferred by the MHA [Ministry of Home Affairs] by the aforesaid instructions, in continuation of the MHA order, the restrictions imposed issued by this department order wide memo no. 102/f4.F.31t dated 30.7.2020 imposing further restrictions will remain effective till 06.09.2020,” the government said in a statement, according to Mint.

The guidelines released on July 30 will apply for the extended lockdown period. All essential services, which were permitted in the state earlier, will also be allowed in this phase of lockdown.

Taxis and autos will be plying and private vehicles will be allowed only for limited activities. Essential service workers will be permitted to travel and officergoers will have to carry valid identification cards.

A night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm and 5 am, Hindustan Times reported. Banks, ATMs and insurance offices will be allowed to function and e-commerce services such as Amazon and Flipkart will also be permitted.

Restaurants are only permitted to operate for home delivery and takeaway services. However, hotels and lodges can function freely. Air and rail services will also remain operational.

Schools, colleges, coaching centres, places of worship will remain closed. Malls, theaters, gyms and sporting complexes have not been allowed to function. Institutions, be it government, private or commercial, will remain shut.

Bihar has reported 1,03,884 cases so far and the toll stood at 461, according to the health ministry’s Monday morning update. The number of deaths in India crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday after 941 people died in 24 hours. The toll is now 50,921. India also reported 57,981 cases in 24 hours, taking the total count to 26,47,663. There are now 6,76,900 active cases, while as many as 19,19,842 people have recovered.

Follow today’s updates on Covid-19 here