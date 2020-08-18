Coronavirus: 55,079 new cases today, taking total to 27.02 lakh; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive
Odisha minister Susanta Singh also tested positive for the infection on Monday.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose by 55,079 to 27,02,742 on Tuesday. The toll rose to 51,797 after 826 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 19,77,779 people in India have recovered from the coronavirus so far.
Odisha’s Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. Apart from Singh, five MLAs and one MP in Odisha have tested positive for the infection so far. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw also announced that she had contracted the infection.
Brazil, the world’s second-worst coronavirus-hit country, recorded 19,373 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count to 33,59,570. The country’s toll stood at 1,08,536. Globally, the coronavirus has infected more 2,18,14,597 people and claimed over 7.72 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.38 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.41 am: Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University of Singapore and president-elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases, tells Reuters that an increasingly common mutation of the coronavirus found in Europe, North America and parts of Asia may be more infectious but seems less deadly.
9.28 am: The number of coronavirus cases in the country have risen by 55,079 to 27,02,742, the Ministry of Health says. The toll is at 51,797, after 826 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours.
9.06 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says it tested almost 9 lakh samples for Covid-19 on Monday. So far, 3,09,41,264 samples have been tested.
8.26 am: Mizoram’s coronavirus tally stands at 815 as of 7 am on Tuesday.
8.16 am: Brazil’s tally reached 33,59,570 after the country reported 19,373 new coronavirus cases on Monday, according to Reuters. The toll stood at 1,08,536.
8.14 am: Odisha’s Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, according to PTI. Odisha has reported 62,294 cases and 353 deaths so far.
8.12 am: According to the heath ministry coronavirus update on Monday, India’s recovery rate was over 72% while the death rate was 1.92%.
8.11 am: The Union health ministry says India tested a record 8.97 lakh samples for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
8.10 am: Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.
8.05 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- Four people at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence have tested positive for the coronavirus. “Two people, including a cook, and two security guards at Pawar’s ‘Silver Oak’ residence here have tested positive for coronavirus,” said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope. He added that Pawar’s test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days.
- The Supreme Court dismissed a petition to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination amid the coronavirus outbreak. The court ruled that the two examinations would be held in September as per the schedule.
- A serological survey conducted in five sub-wards in Pune has revealed that 51.5% of those surveyed have antibodies for the coronavirus. These sub-wards have seen the highest incidences of coronavirus cases, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research said on Monday.
- Tamil Nadu recorded 5,890 new cases, 120 deaths and 5,667 recoveries on Monday. The state’s tally is now 3,43,945. In total, 2,83,937 people have recovered, and there are 54,122 active cases. Meanwhile, officials said that Punjab’s Covid-19 has almost doubled in 16 days. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he was not averse to taking harsher measures to slow the spread of Covid-19.
- Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died at a hospital in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district. He was 76.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office has denied to give information related to the PM CARES Fund – set up in March– in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – to a Right to Information activist, saying it would “disproportionately divert the resources”.
- The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala opened for prayers, but devotees will not be allowed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The temple will remain open till August 21 and only the usual rituals will be conducted, said the Travancore Devaswom Board.
- The number of deaths in the US crossed 1,70,000. The toll now stands at 1,70,052 after 483 people died on Sunday. The country has so far recorded 54.03 lakh cases – a number that experts warn may be lower than the actual figure as America has not yet increased testing.