Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday night, The Times of India reported. Some reports said he was suffering from respiratory problems.

Shah had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 2 and had announced on August 14 that he has tested negative. He was under home isolation after being discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

It is not yet clear why the 55-year-old leader has been admitted to a hospital again.

More details are awaited.

HM @AmitShah admitted you AIIMS after respiratory issues. Wishes for a speedy recovery!! — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) August 18, 2020