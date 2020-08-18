Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS after testing negative for coronavirus, say reports
Last week, Shah was discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday night, The Times of India reported. Some reports said he was suffering from respiratory problems.
Shah had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 2 and had announced on August 14 that he has tested negative. He was under home isolation after being discharged from the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.
It is not yet clear why the 55-year-old leader has been admitted to a hospital again.
More details are awaited.