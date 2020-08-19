Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order to transfer the inquiry into his death to the Central Bureau of Investigation, ANI reported.

“Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice,” Rajput’s family said in a statement.

They also thanked their friends, well-wishers, media and fans of Rajput for their love and support. “We are particularly thankful to Nitish Kumar, hon’ble chief minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion. We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today’s development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy. We love our country more than ever.”

Now that the country's premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. Today's development reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy: #SushantSinghRajput's family pic.twitter.com/4txSukPiml — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the Mumbai Police to hand over the case records and evidence to the central agency and asked the Maharashtra government to cooperate in the investigation. Justice Hrishikesh Roy also upheld the validity of the first information report registered by Bihar Police based on the complaint filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh.

The court’s judgement was based on a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty to transfer a first information report of abetment to suicide registered against her in connection with the death of Rajput from Patna to Mumbai.

Actors and politicians have also welcomed the Supreme Court order and said it would be the first step towards an unbiased inquiry.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide.

Also read: