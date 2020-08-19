Security forces killed one suspected militant in Chitragam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police said. The deceased has not yet been identified.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chitragam area after receiving information about the presence of two militants in the area, an unidentified police official told PTI.

Further details awaited.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army had said that security forces killed three suspected militants in Kreeri area of Baramulla district. Two soldiers were critically injured in the operation and later died.

On Monday, two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers and a special police officer were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Baramulla. Two militants, who the police claimed were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed.

The two CRPF jawans were initially injured in the gunfight, but succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to a nearby hospital. The force said two more jawans were injured, of whom one was in a critical condition.

The attacks came days after suspected militants killed two police officers at Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar. The police had blamed the Jaish-e-Mohammad for the attack.