Coronavirus: Global tally crosses 2.22 crore, US health expert says vaccine won’t be made mandatory
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 27,67,273 on Wednesday morning as 64,531 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll increased by 1,092 to 52,889.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 27,67,273 on Wednesday morning as 64,531 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The toll increased by 1,092 to 52,889.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it planned to begin physical hearings after nearly two weeks on an “experimental basis”. The courtrooms will accommodate fewer lawyers and judges will take up specific kinds of cases.
US health expert Anthony Fauci said the country would not make any future coronavirus vaccine mandatory for all. The global coronavirus tally, meanwhile, rose to 2,22,62,946 while the toll crossed 7.84 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.42 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.05 am: US health expert Anthony Fauci says the country would not make any future coronavirus vaccine mandatory for all, AFP reports.
“You don’t want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine,” Fauci, who is a member of the White House coronavirus task force, says. “We’ve never done that. You can mandate for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you can’t.”
Anthony Fauci, the United States’ top infectious diseases official, said Wednesday the government wouldn’t make any future COVID-19 vaccine obligatory for the general public – though local jurisdictions could make it mandatory for some groups, like children.
His comments came hours after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that everyone in his country would be made to take the vaccine.
7.58 am: “We are very pleased to hand over the final tranche of 100 ventilators to India, fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to provide these critically needed supplies to support India’s pandemic response,” US ambassador Ken Juster says.
7.55 am: The United States has donated a shipment of 100 ventilators to India to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Hindustan Times reports. This was the second shipment from the US to India since the health crisis began.
The first shipment of machines, donated in June, have been set up at the eight regional All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.
7.50 am: The tally in Odisha rose to 67,122 on Wednesday after 2,589 new infections were detected. The toll rose to 372, PTI reports.
7.45 am: West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally rose to 1,25,922 on Wednesday after 3,169 cases were reported in 24 hours, PTI reports. The toll, meanwhile, rose to 2,581 with 53 more fatalities.
7.40 am: Over 9 lakh Covid-19 tests done in a day, claims the Ministry of Health, according to ANI.
7.35 am: The global coronavirus tally rose to 2,22,62,946 while the toll crossed 7.84 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.42 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 27,67,273 on Wednesday morning as the country reported 64,531 new cases in 24 hours. The toll increased by 1,092 to 52,889. India reported a record 60,091 recoveries in a day, taking the total number of discharged cases to 20,37,870. India’s recovery rate rose to 73.64%, while the death rate fell to 1.91%.
- Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day rise of 13,165 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 6,28,642. The toll rose by 346 to 21,033. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9,742 new coronavirus cases and 86 deaths in the evening. With this, the state’s tally rose to 3,16,003 and the toll stood at 2,906.
- The Supreme Court said it will begin limited physical hearings in about two weeks on an “experimental basis”. A seven-judge committee led by Justice NV Ramana has asked court officials to ready three big courtrooms within a week, strictly adhering to the “prescribed distancing and other norms”.
- The Delhi Disaster Management Authority allowed the reopening of hotels and weekly markets in the Capital. Gymnasiums, however, will continue to remain closed. The decision was taken in a meeting of DDMA, which was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through video conference.
- A court in New Zealand ruled that the first nine days of the coronavirus lockdown in the country (from March 26 to April 3) were justified, but unlawful. The court noted that stay-at-home orders were not passed by the government till April 3, so the liberties of people were “unlawfully limited” for those days.
- Brazil’s coronavirus count crossed 34 lakh. The country reported 47,784 new cases in 24 hours on Wednesday, taking its tally to 34,07,354. Brazil’s toll rose by 1,352 to 1,09,888.