Bangladesh on Wednesday told India it was deeply concerned about the killing of its fishermen by “Border Security Force or Indian nationals”, The Indian Express reported. Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen raised the matter with his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday.

“Bangladesh flagged that this is in violation of all bilateral agreements and that the Indian Border Security Force must be duly urged to exercise maximum restraint,” the Bangladesh foreign ministry said. “The Indian side assured that the BSF authorities have been sensitised of the matter and the issue will be discussed in detail at the DG [director general] level talks between BGB [Border Guards Bangladesh] and BSF to be hosted by Dhaka next month.”

Momen requested the early release of 25 fisherpeople who are in custody in Dhubri district of Assam. “Indian side assured that the matter has been addressed and the Bangladeshi nationals would be able to return soon,” the Bangladesh foreign ministry said.

Momen also asked Shringla to expedite the return of Tablighi Jamaat members. These individuals have been detained in India after an event they attended at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque in March in Delhi was blamed for a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Shringla told the media that India would supply the coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh on a priority basis when it is ready for mass distribution, The Times of India reported. “For us, Bangladesh is always a priority country,” Shringla told reporters. India has been conducting human trials of the Covaxin vaccine.

India had earlier this month persuaded Bangladesh to refuse an offer by China to conduct human trials of its Covid-19 on Bangladeshi citizens.

Shringla called his Dhaka visit “very satisfactory”, according to the Dhaka Tribune. The foreign secretary also met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.