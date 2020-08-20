Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the sixth Union minister to have contracted the infection.

“I was tested for the coronavirus after I experienced some symptoms and my report came out to be positive,” Shekhawat said in a tweet in Hindi. “I am getting admitted to hospital on the advice of doctors. I appeal to the people who have come into contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. Please take care of yourselves and stay healthy.”

अस्वस्थता के कुछ लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि गत दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में जो लोग आये हैं वह स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। आप सभी स्वस्थ रहें और अपना ध्यान रखें। — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) August 20, 2020

Apart from Shekhawat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for Water Resources Arjun Meghwal and Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary have tested positive for the disease. Shah tested negative for the infection on August 14 but was hospitalised again on Monday for post-coronavirus care. Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, who led the Centre’s daily Covid-19 briefings in the initial months of the pandemic, also tested positive for the infection last week.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 10. He also had a surgery to remove brain clot and remains in a critical condition at the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit had also contracted the infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 28,36,925 on Thursday morning as the country recorded 69,652 new cases in 24 hours. India’s toll rose by 977 to 53,866.

Follow today’s live updates on coronavirus here.