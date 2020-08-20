Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy on Thursday said that the state government has not made any decision yet on banning the organisations that have been blamed for instigating the violence in Bengaluru on August 11, PTI reported.

“We had a detailed discussion but we did not take any concrete decision [on the ban] because as of now we don’t have any report and closed the matter only after discussing it,” Madhuswamy said after a state Cabinet meeting. “After getting the reports, the government will certainly initiate action. If needed, we don’t mind even amending the existing law.”

The state government had hinted last week that it may ban the Popular Front of India and the Social Democratic Party of India of their alleged role in the violence. Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa had said that the government was under pressure to ban the two groups.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, meanwhile, said on Thursday that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will discuss the proposed ban on the Social Democratic Party of India with the Centre, ANI reported. Bommai had also said last week that an investigation into the August 11 clashes in Bengaluru revealed the role of the Social Democratic Party of India. The group, on the other hand, claimed that it was being falsely accused in the case just to cover up police inaction.

At least four people were killed and around 60 police personnel were injured as violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an allegedly derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad by a relative of Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy. The MLA’s house was also vandalised.

On Monday, Yediyurappa said that his government will approach the Karnataka High Court to appoint a “claim commissioner”, who will be responsible to assess damages to private and public property during the violence in Bengaluru. He added that the state will recover the cost of damages from the culprits.

The police on Thursday arrested four more people in connection with the violence, according to Bangalore Mirror. As many as 309 suspects have been arrested in the case so far.