Coronavirus: India tally crosses 29-lakh mark with nearly 69,000 new cases in a day, toll now 54,849
Russia has said it will now test its Sputnik-V vaccine on 40,000 volunteers. It has already been approved without the phase 3 trials.
India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 29-lakh mark on Friday morning. With 68,898 new cases in 24 hours, the count rose to 29,05,823, while the toll increased by 983 to 54,849. There are now 6,92,028 active cases in India, while as many as 21,58,946 people have recovered.
Russia has said it will test its Sputnik-V vaccine, which has already been approved even without phase 3 trials, on 40,000 volunteers. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, plans to test its experimental vaccine on up to 60,000 volunteers in September.
The global coronavirus tally rose to 2,25,93,363, while the toll crossed 7.92 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.44 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.
Live updates
9.44 am: Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi says the World Health Organisation has praised the state’s efforts to contain the spread of infection. Around 20 WHO experts from India and Geneva held an online session during which Gujarat officials gave a detailed presentation, according to PTI. “The WHO appreciated the efforts we have all put in to contain the spread of the virus in the state,” Ravi adds. “WHO experts lauded the role played by people, political leadership, officials and private as well as public health practitioners.”
9.40 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has launched a first-of-its-kind video game to spread awareness about Covid-19, PTI reports. The video game is called ‘’The Corona Fighters’’. “[It] presents a new and extremely creative way to teach people the right tools and behaviours to fight the Covid-19 pandemic,” Vardhan had said.
8.10 am: Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare says, according to ANI.
8 am: Russia, meanwhile, says it will test its Sputnik-V vaccine, which has already been approved even without phase 3 trials, on 40,000 volunteers, according to Reuters.
7.50 am: Johnson & Johnson plans to test its experimental vaccine on up to 60,000 volunteers in September, Reuters reports.
“We can confirm that planning and recruitment is underway for our Phase 3 program, which is subject to interim data of the Phase 1/2a trials and approval of regulators,” a Johnson & Johnson spokesperson says. “Our Phase 3 program is intended to be as robust as possible, could include up to 60,000 participants and will be conducted in places with high incidence rates.” The company is looking at 180 sites in countries such as the US, Brazil and Mexico.
7.40 am: A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research has found that gargled water may be an alternative to swabs for the collection of Covid-19 samples, ANI reports.
7.35 am: The global coronavirus tally rose to 2,25,93,363, while the toll crossed 7.929 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.44 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 28,36,925 on Thursday morning as 69,652 new cases were reported in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day increase in cases. The toll increased by 977 to 53,866.
- Maharashtra reported its biggest one-day rise of 14,492 new cases, taking its tally to 6,43,289. The state’s toll rose to 21,359 after it reported 326 more deaths. Tamil Nadu reported 5,986 new cases and 116 deaths, taking the state’s tally to 3,61,435 and the toll to 6,239. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, registered 9,742 new cases and 95 deaths. With this, the state’s tally rose to 3.25 lakh and the toll stood at 3,001.
- The Meghalaya government decided to shut all points of entry to the state for one week every month, starting September till November. The Punjab government has ordered a daily 7 pm to 5 am night curfew in the state and lockdown on weekends amid rising coronavirus cases. Bihar, meanwhile, fixed treatment costs at private hospitals.
- Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he tested positive for the coronavirus.
- A new serological survey conducted by the Delhi government revealed that 29% of people in the national Capital may have been exposed to the coronavirus. These individuals were asymptomatic and may have quietly recovered from Covid-19, given the presence of antibodies in their bodies. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed the excise department to issue “necessary permission” for the sale of liquor in restaurants and clubs across the Capital. However, bars will remain shut.
- As many as 26 volunteers who helped the passengers of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kozhikode airport on August 7 have tested positive for the coronavirus. Eighteen people including both pilots were killed in the aviation disaster.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government and warned that India will not be able to provide jobs to its youth because of the severe economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He claimed that his predictions would come true within six to seven months.
- Chinese newspapers defended images of a pool party at an amusement park in Wuhan, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. While people could be seen wearing swimsuits and life jackets at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, none of them donned a mask. Reports said that the individuals attended an electronic music dance festival at the park.