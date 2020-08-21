India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 29-lakh mark on Friday morning. With 68,898 new cases in 24 hours, the count rose to 29,05,823, while the toll increased by 983 to 54,849. There are now 6,92,028 active cases in India, while as many as 21,58,946 people have recovered.
Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh said “latest corona negative report” will be mandatory for ministers, MLAs, officers and employees for attending the Assembly session that begins on August 28.
Testing in India has steeply increased to more than 9 lakh tests per day, said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare says.
Beijing authorities have allowed residents to go outdoor mask-free. The relaxation in the rule came as the city witnessed no new cases for 13 consecutive days.
Actor Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan dies of Covid-19 in Mumbai, confirmed Lilavati Hospital. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.
The Supreme Court on Thursday fined an Ayurveda doctor Rs 10,000 for claiming to have discovered a cure for the novel coronavirus. Haryana-based Omprakash Vaid Gyantara had sought a direction from the court that his “medicine” be used by all doctors and hospitals in the country to treat patients diagnosed with Covid-19.
Russia has said it will test its Sputnik-V vaccine, which has already been approved even without phase 3 trials, on 40,000 volunteers. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, plans to test its experimental vaccine on up to 60,000 volunteers in September.
France will reopen schools from September 1 despite a surge in new cases. The country’s national health agency reports 4,771 new infections on Thursday.
The global coronavirus tally rose to 2,25,93,363, while the toll crossed 7.92 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. More than 1.44 crore people have recovered from the infection so far.