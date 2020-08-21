The Election Commission of India on Friday said that the bye-poll to the Rajya Sabha seat left vacant in Uttar Pradesh by Amar Singh’s death will be held on September 11.

The last date for filing nominations for the election will be September 1, the poll body added. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on September 2 and the last date for the withdrawal of the nominations will be September 4.

The Election Commission also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that safety measures against the coronavirus were adequately implemented during the polling process.

Singh, who was also a former Samajwadi Party leader, died in Singapore on August 1. The 64-year-old leader had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment in Singapore.

A bye-poll for another Rajya Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, left vacant by MP Beni Prasad Verma’s death, is scheduled to be held on August 24.