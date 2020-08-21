Madyha Pradesh has become the first state to provide jobs based on the marks obtained in the National Recruitment Agency test, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday. The agency, which was announced by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, will conduct a common eligibility test for various positions in the government.

#NRA द्वारा आयोजित परीक्षाओं में प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर ही नौकरी देने का अभूतपूर्व निर्णय लेने वाला मध्यप्रदेश पहला राज्य है। इससे युवाओं का जीवन सहज, सुगम बनेगा।



देश के दूसरे राज्य भी मध्यप्रदेश की इस पहल को अपनाकर अपने प्रदेश के बेटे-बेटियों को बड़ी राहत दे सकते हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 20, 2020

“The decision to constitute the National Recruitment Agency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help the youth in their future,” Chouhan said in a series of tweets. “Now, appearing for just one examination would be enough for Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection jobs.”

In a statement, the chief minister said the National Recruitment Agency test will save the times of the candidates, the Hindustan Times reported. “The examinations will be conducted online and every district will have at least one examination centre,” he said.

Chouhan added that prioritising state’s resources for the youth was in line with the efforts to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant. “We will give shape to the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat of PM Modi by realising the dream of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.” he added.

In its Wednesday announcement, the Centre said that there are more than 20 recruitment agencies in the central government. “Right now, we are bringing three agencies under the National Recruitment Agency and will eventually bring all of them under it,” Department of Personnel and Training Secretary C Chandramouli said.

The secretary said the National Recruitment Agency will conduct examinations in 12 languages. Later on, this will be expanded to include more regional languages. The candidates’ scores will be valid for three years and they can take the exams again to get better marks, Chandramouli said. The best score out of the three will be considered. Chandramouli said there will be a common curriculum, single fee and common registration for these exams.