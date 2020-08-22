India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 29,75,701 after the country reported a record 69,878 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 945 to 55,794. India now has 6,97,330 active cases while over 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, reported over 14,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its tally to 6,57,450. Maharashtra’s toll rose by 339 to 21,698. Tamil Nadu’s count of Covid-19 infections rose to 3,67,430 after it reported 5,995 new cases. The state’s toll rose by 101 to 6,340. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, registered 9,544 new coronavirus cases and 91 deaths. With this, the state’s tally rose to 3,34,940 and the toll reached 3,092.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that the country has tested over 3.44 crore samples for the coronavirus so far. Over 10 lakh samples were tested on Friday alone.

The global coronavirus went up to 2,28,64,873. So far, 7.97 lakh people have died of it across the world, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.

India continues to be the third-worst affected country by the virus so far, following the United States and Brazil. The US has reported 56.21 lakh cases so far, and 1.75 lakh deaths, while in Brazil at least 35.32 lakh people have been infected, out of whom 1.13 lakh people have died.

India has the fourth-highest number of deaths after the US, Brazil and Mexico. In Mexico, 59,610 people have died of the virus so far.