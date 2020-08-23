India’s coronavirus tally on Sunday breached the 30-lakh mark after the country reported 69,239 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 912 to 56,706. Of the overall tally of 30,44,940, India now has 7,07,668 active cases while more than 22 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, reported 14,492 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total count to 6,71,942. With 297 patients succumbing to the disease, the toll rose to 21,995. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, registered 10,276 new cases and 97 deaths. With this, the state’s tally rose to 3,45,216 and the toll reached 3,189. The overall cases in Telangana crossed one-lakh mark with 2,474 new infections. The state now has 1,01,865 cases and the toll rose by seven to 744.

The World Health Organization on Saturday said children over the age of 12 should wear masks. It cited evidence that teenagers can infect others in the same way as adults. Children aged five and under should not normally wear masks, the WHO said.

Globally, the coronavirus has affected more than 2.31 crore. So far, 8.03 lakh people have died of it across the world, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.

India continues to be the third-worst affected country by the virus so far, following the United States and Brazil. The United States is the world’s worst-affected country with over 58 lakh cases and more than 1.80 lakh deaths. Brazil is second with more than 35 lakh cases and 1.14 lakh deaths.

India has the fourth-highest number of deaths after the US, Brazil and Mexico. In Mexico, 60,254 people have died of the virus so far.