Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has tested negative for the coronavirus, his son said on Monday. The 74-year-old singer is in a stable condition now.

“Dear Media Friends, thanks for Your continuous support and prayers for my father,” Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan said in a statement. “My father is fine and stable and his corona test has become negative... Will keep u posted about the updates. Thanks.”

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai on August 5 after he tested positive for Covid-19. He had shared the news of contracting the infection in a video message on Facebook. He said he got himself tested after experiencing chest congestion along with cold and fever. His condition deteriorated by August 14 and he was put on life support.

From actor Rajinikanth to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin, several leaders and personalities had wished Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery.

Balasubrahmanyam, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries, has won six National Film Awards for his work in the music industry. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Since his singing debut in 1966 with the Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, Balasubrahmanyam has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages.