Former President Pranab Mukherjee is still in a coma and is being treated for a lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Monday, Hindustan Times reported.

“The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning,” the hospital said in a medical bulletin. “He is deeply comatose and is being treated for [a] respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support.”

On August 19, the hospital had said the former president had signs of lung infection. Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for an operation to remove a clot in his brain and has been comatose since then. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day.

After testing positive, Pranab Mukherjee had on August 10 advised all those who had come in contact with him to isolate themselves. Politicians cutting across party lines had then wished him a speedy recovery. Defence Rajnath Singh had visited him at the hospital on the same day.