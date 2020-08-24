India’s coronavirus tally on Monday rose to 31,06,348 cases after the country reported 61,408 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 836 to 57,542.
India’s case fatality rate has fallen to 1.85%, the Union health ministry said. The country’s Covid-19 tests per million (10 lakh) rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore. The number of people recuperating from the disease has crossed 23 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to over 75%.
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to bring aspirants of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET from foreign countries back to India on Vande Bharat flights for their examination and dismissed a petition to set up exam centres abroad.
Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan on Monday said that his father was still on life support and urged people to not believe rumours about his health. Earlier in the day, Charan’s public relations team had claimed in a tweet that the singer had tested negative for the coronavirus.
Former President Pranab Mukherjeeis still in a coma and is being treated for a lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Monday. On August 19, the hospital had said the former president had signs of lung infection. Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for an operation to remove a clot in his brain and has been comatose since then. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus on the same day.
The US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday approved using blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients as a treatment against the infection. “This product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and... the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product,” read the FDA’s statement.
The PM CARES Fund has allotted money for two 500-bed makeshift hospitals in Patna and Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The hospital in Patna will be inaugurated on Monday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called for postponing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examination amid the coronavirus pandemic. Her statement came amid Centre’s refusal to delay the exam. JEE will be conducted from September 1 to 6, while NEET will be held on September 13.
A special audit of 17 private hospitals in Maharashtra’s Thane city has found that they overcharged coronavirus patients Rs 1.82 crore, despite the government’s cap on treatment costs, PTI reported on Monday.The audit team, formed by Thane Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma after complaints about overcharging last month, examined 4,106 hospital bills from July 10 to August 21. The team found 1,362 bills to be inflated.
Globally, the coronavirus has affected more than 2.34 crore people. So far, 8.09 lakh people have died of it across the world, while 1.51 crore people have recovered, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.