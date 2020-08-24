Maharashtra: Several people feared trapped after building collapses in Raigad district
The incident took place in the Kajalpur area of the district, reports said.
A five-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday. Several people were feared trapped under the debris, India Today reported.
The incident took place in the Kajalpur area of the district and the area has been receiving heavy rainfall for past few days. Reports said three teams of National Disaster Response Force have been sent to the spot.
No official number of trapped people has yet been given by district administration.
More details are awaited.