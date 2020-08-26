Coronavirus: India and Russia are in contact to manufacture vaccine Sputnik V, says Centre
India on Tuesday reported 31,67,323 coronavirus cases and over 58,000 deaths so far.
The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India and Russia are discussing a collaboration to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.
India’s Covid-19 tally on Tuesday rose to 31,67,323 after the country reported 60,975 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 848 to 58,390. As many as 24,04,585 people have recovered from the infection in India.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.38 crore people and killed 8,18,137 others, according the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.54 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.38 am: Congress President Sonia Gandhi will hold a meeting with the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states on Wednesday to discuss NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) exams, ANI reports.
8.10 am: The Union health ministry on Tuesday said India and Russia are discussing a collaboration to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, according to ANI.
8 am: The Union health ministry says that India has rapidly increased its testing to 10 lakh every day in August. “With positivity rate progressively falling, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection,” it says.
7.50 am: Jharkhand on Tuesday registered 1,056 new coronavirus cases, taking the state tally to 32,174, reports PTI. The toll went up by 12 to 347.
7.40 am: Nagaland on Tuesday recorded the most number of single-day recoveries of 215 patients, and only 38 new cases were detected, reports PTI, citing the health department.
7.30 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the police and local officials to take all the required security measures for upcoming occasions like Ganesh utsav, Anant Chaturdashi and Muharram, reports PTI.
7.20 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India’s coronavirus tally on Tuesday rose to 31,67,323 cases after the country reported 60,975 new infections in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 848 to 58,390. As many as 24,04,585 people have recovered. The Centre said active cases are only 22.2% of total cases and recovery rate in India is more than 75%. More than 3.6 crore tests have been conducted so far, over 24 lakh patients have recovered, which is 3.4 times the active cases, it added.
- Maharashtra recorded 10,425 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count to 7,03,823. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17. The toll due to the pandemic rose to 22,794 . Tamil Nadu recorded 5,951 new coronavirus cases and 107 deaths in the evening. The state’s tally rose to 3,91,303 and the toll stood at 6,721. Andhra Pradesh recorded 9,927 new cases and 92 deaths in a day, taking the state’s total count to 3,71,639 and the toll to 3,460.
- Kerala’s coronavirus count has crossed the 60,000 mark with 2,375 new cases. With 10 more fatalities, the toll has risen to 244. The state now has total 61,878 cases, while as many as 40,343 have recovered from the infection.
- The Indian Council for Medical Research blamed irresponsible people who refuse to wear masks for the spread of the coronavirus. “I wouldn’t say young or old, but irresponsible, less cautious people who are not wearing masks are driving the pandemic in India,” ICMR Director General Professor Balram Bhargava said at a press briefing.
- Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen said she has tested positive for the coronavirus and asked those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma too contracted the infection, but said he was asymptomatic. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar also tested positive and said he had been hospitalised as a precaution.
- The Reserve Bank of India said that improvement in the economic activity in May and June seems to have lost strength in July and August, mainly due to the reimposing of lockdown restrictions to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, contraction in the Indian economy could continue into the second quarter of 2020-’21, i.e. July-September.
- Children between the age of 5 and 17 are the most exposed cohort to the coronavirus in New Delhi, according to a serological survey. A prevalence rate of 34.7% was found among the age group concerned, the survey showed.
- Climate change activist Greta Thunberg said that it was “deeply unfair” that Indian students had been asked to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and the Joint Entrance Examination during the coronavirus pandemic.
- US top health expert Anthony Fauci said that rushing to distribute coronavirus vaccines under special emergency use guidelines before it has been proven safe in large trials had risks and was a bad idea. Meanwhile, United States’ Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologised for overstating the benefits of treating coronavirus patients with convalescent plasma.