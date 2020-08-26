Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference on Wednesday that the state government will double its daily number of tests for the coronavirus, the Hindustan Times reported. He said the number of daily tests will be increased from 20,000 at present to 40,000.

“Delhi has seen a marginal rise in the number of cases in the last few days, though other numbers are in control,” Kejriwal said. “In the coming days, we will double the testing for the coronavirus.” On Tuesday, the national Capital reported 1,544 new cases of Covid-19, the highest in last 40 days.

There are now 11,998 active cases in Delhi, 4,330 deaths and 1,47,743 discharged cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Kejriwal warned the people of Delhi against becoming complacent, while approving of the fact that they have become “confident”. He said people should always wear masks outdoors. He added that the government will provide pulse oxymeters and oxygen concentrators to households.

Kejriwal asked people not to avoid getting tested for the coronavirus if they have symptoms. “It is very important to keep yourself and others in your vicinity safe,” he said. “If you feel there are symptoms of Covid-19, get yourself tested. If you don’t do this, you will unnecessarily put others at risk.”

The chief minister also said there was no dearth of hospital beds for patients, PTI reported. “Only 3,700 Covid beds have so far been occupied by coronavirus patients and of these, 2,900 are occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states,” Kejriwal said. He added that no patients under home isolation have died since July 14.

पिछले कुछ दिनों में दिल्ली में कोरोना के केस में थोड़ी बढ़ोतरी हुई, हालांकि बाकी आंकड़े कंट्रोल में हैं। आने वाले दिनों में दिल्ली में टेस्टिंग डबल की जाएगी। Press conference | LIVE https://t.co/MQzp7NuIpG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2020

