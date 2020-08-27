Coronavirus: India records highest one-day rise of 75,760 new infections, tally reaches 33.10 lakh
Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday said Covid-19 can affect all organs of the body.
India’s overall case count on Thursday rose to 33,10,234 with 75,760 new infections in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 1,023 to 60,472. As many as 25,23,771 people have recovered from the infection in the country.
Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday said Covid-19 can affect all organs of the body. They said that classification of cases into mild, moderate and severe categories based on respiratory symptoms alone is inadequate. Involvement of other organs should also be considered.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.40 crore people and killed over 8.24 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.57 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
8.12 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that its Twitter handle was compromised on Wednesday, The Indian Express reports. The medical body has said that it was observed that some tweets criticising the government were “liked” from the ICMR’s official Twitter handle. The matter is being rectified, the medical research body says.
8.07 am: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare says early identification of coronavirus infections through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured a high number of recoveries, ANI reports. It adds that this has also kept the case fatality rate low.
8.02 am: Experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences say Covid-19 can affect all organs of the body, the Hindustan Times reports. They say that classification of cases into mild, moderate and severe categories based on respiratory symptoms is inadequate. Involvement of other organs should also be considered.
“We have seen many patients who presented features which are predominantly pulmonary but extrapulmonary manifestations,” AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria says.
7.58 am: West Bengal also tells the ministry that restriction on flights coming in from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad is being partially lifted from September 1. Flights can land at airports in West Bengal thrice a week.
7.52 am: The West Bengal government tells the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in a letter to ensure that no flight landing or taking off from any airport in the state on September 7, 11 and 12, as the state will observe a complete lockdown on these days, ANI reports.
7.48 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- India’s tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 32,34,474 with 67,151 new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s toll rose by 1,059 to 59,449. As many as 24,67,758 people have recovered from the infection in the country.
- Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day increase of 14,888 new coronavirus cases in the evening, pushing its tally to 7,18,711. The state also reported 295 more deaths, taking its toll to 23,089. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed the highest number of daily new cases in August after 1,693 cases were reported. The total number of cases in the city stood at 1,65,764. Uttar Pradesh also recorded highest single-day rise of 5,898 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,03,020. With 82 deaths, the toll rose to 3,141.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said flights from six coronavirus-hotspot states will resume from next month. To tackle the health crisis, the state government had imposed a ban till August 31 on passenger flights to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad.
- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government for not clearing Goods and Services Tax compensation dues that it owes to states, leading to financial crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This refusal to compensate the states is nothing short of betrayal on the part of the Modi government, betrayal of state governments and the people of India,” Gandhi said at a virtual meeting of chief ministers.
- Indian Medical Association General Secretary RV Asokan said the toll from the coronavirus among doctors has risen from 196 to 273 in the two weeks since the medical body wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to provide adequate healthcare to frontline workers. However, the doctors are yet to receive a response from the central government, he said.
- At least five members of the Great Andamanese tribe in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have tested positive for the coronavirus, human rights organisation Survival International said. Of the five, two have been admitted to hospital, it added.