Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will brief the media on Friday about his health amid reports that he is likely to resign as he was not fit to stay in office, AFP reported. Speculation over Abe’s health have been doing the rounds ever since he made two hospital visits within a week earlier this month.

Public broadcaster NHK said Abe wanted to step down to avoid causing problems for his government.

However, Japanese government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga quashed speculation that Abe may be unable to serve his term and claimed the prime minister remained in good health. “In terms of the prime minister’s health, the prime minister himself has said he wishes to work hard and I see him every day and feel that there is no change in his condition,” Suga told reporters at a press conference.

Suga added that he met Abe twice a day and had not noticed anything that indicated he was in poor health, according to The Guardian. “It’s premature to talk about ‘post-Abe’, as he still has over a year left in his term,” the spokesperson added.

Abe’s term ends in September 2021. He is expected to continue till a new party leader is elected and formally approved by the Parliament.

Abe made his most recent hospital visit on Monday, the same day he became Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, breaking the record set by his uncle, Eisaku Sato, AP reported. Sato served 2,798 days in office from 1964 to 1972.

Abe has suffered from ulcerative colitis for many years. However, his condition is said to have worsened recently, according to BBC. In 2007, Abe had stepped down as the country’s prime minister, because of an inflammatory bowel disease, after serving only one year in office.