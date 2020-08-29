Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday targeted the Narendra Modi government, saying divisive forces were spreading hatred in India and the influence of dictatorship on our democracy was rising, PTI reported.



Gandhi, speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building, said the country is at a crossroads today. “The founding fathers would have never imagined that the Constitution and democracy will be in danger 75 years after Independence as freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are being ruined,” she said. “‘For the past some time, an attempt is being made to derail our country. New challenges have come up before our democracy.”

The 73-year-old leader did not name the Bharatiya Janata Party, but alleged that anti-national and anti-poor forces were spreading hatred and violence in India. “Bad thinking is dominating good thinking, freedom of expression is in danger and democratic institutions are being ruined,” Gandhi said. “The influence of ‘tanashahi’ [dictatorship] has been increasing on ‘lokshahi’ [democracy].”

कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी ने छत्तीसगढ़ के नए विधानसभा भवन के भूमि पूजन के शुभ अवसर पर छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं दी। pic.twitter.com/ByVIp2H2fl — Congress (@INCIndia) August 29, 2020

The Congress chief said these elements want to suppress the voice of people. “What do they want,” she asked. “They want people of the country, our youth, our tribal people, our women, our farmers, shopkeepers and small traders, jawans to keep their mouths shut.”

Two years from now, India will complete 75 years of Independence, Gandhi noted. “Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, GV Mavalankar [Speaker of the Constituent Assembly of India), Dr BR Ambedkar and our other forefathers would have never imagined that after 75 years of Independence, the country will face such a difficult situation and our Constitution and democracy will be in danger,” she added.

Gandhi urged people to take a pledge to protect the foundation of democracy. “The legislature is the biggest pillar of our democracy,” she said. “Parliament and legislative assembly are sacred temples of our democracy which ensure protection to our constitution. But it must be remembered that the Constitution will not be saved by buildings, rather it will be protected by emotions.”

The interim Congress chief added that India was still far away from realising the dreams of our forefathers.